My friend was writing a song and wanted my input.

“If you could have anything or everything,” she asked via text, “what do you want most in life (besides love)?”

“If I can have anything or anything,” I texted back, “I would like to have the knowledge that after I am gone, I would leave behind an Earth that was stable and sustainable, where there was enough for everybody, where the animal species would not be wiped out by an expanding human population, where the oceans and the air would be clean. If that is not what you were looking for let me know and I will try again.”

The answer came back: “Can you put it into one syllable (chuckling)?”

We settled on “peace.” That was close enough.

