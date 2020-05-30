While researching my next local history book, “The Roanoke Valley in the 1950s,” I came across an article in the Sept. 3, 1950, edition of The Roanoke Times that noted Mark Twain’s Bedford County roots. According to a Twain biographer, the author and humorist’s paternal grandfather was Samuel B. Clemens, who married Pamela Goggin in Bedford County on Oct. 23, 1797. Pamela was a third-generation resident of Bedford County. Twain, whose real name was Samuel Langhorne Clemens, was apparently named for his grandfather. Twain’s father, John, was the oldest of the couple’s five children.
Samuel and Pamela Clemens moved to Campbell County and later to Mason County, West Virginia, where he is believed to have died tragically during a “house raising” in 1808. Pamela remarried to Samuel Hancock and moved to Adair County, Kentucky, where Twain’s father and mother met.
Twain’s older brother Orion Clemens wrote to Twain about their Virginia connections and their long-lost Goggin cousins in Bedford County. Twain, true to form, wrote back that he had enough relatives — too many in fact — and did not want any more!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.