While researching my next local history book, “The Roanoke Valley in the 1950s,” I came across an article in the Sept. 3, 1950, edition of The Roanoke Times that noted Mark Twain’s Bedford County roots. According to a Twain biographer, the author and humorist’s paternal grandfather was Samuel B. Clemens, who married Pamela Goggin in Bedford County on Oct. 23, 1797. Pamela was a third-generation resident of Bedford County. Twain, whose real name was Samuel Langhorne Clemens, was apparently named for his grandfather. Twain’s father, John, was the oldest of the couple’s five children.

Samuel and Pamela Clemens moved to Campbell County and later to Mason County, West Virginia, where he is believed to have died tragically during a “house raising” in 1808. Pamela remarried to Samuel Hancock and moved to Adair County, Kentucky, where Twain’s father and mother met.

Twain’s older brother Orion Clemens wrote to Twain about their Virginia connections and their long-lost Goggin cousins in Bedford County. Twain, true to form, wrote back that he had enough relatives — too many in fact — and did not want any more!

