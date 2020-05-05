Stress brings out the best and the worst of us in times of trials and tribulations. Coping requires ingenuity, imagination, tolerance and all sorts of mechanisms. And sometimes, just pure luck.
While traveling down a country lane recently, I discovered a sign that simply read “Free Library.” I turned to find a birdhouse-like box, painted red and white, obviously handcrafted, with several books inside for borrowing. “Take a book. Return a book.” And so I did, to soothe my craving for reading material as the doors of Rockbridge County libraries were, and are, still closed to the public for the duration of the virus shutdown.
Another sign at the end of the road read, “Your (sic) not a crook if you take a book!” To date, I have read five books, returned those and donated several books from my private library to support this amazingly gracious effort.
How lovely to discover such a precious find. Riding down this one-lane gravel road tempted me into the unknown and ultimately eased my isolation, lessened my boredom and most definitely restored my faith in the goodness, generosity and spirit of my fellow man.
No, it wasn’t the pandemic that prompted this library in the woods. It has been there for some time, I believe, waiting for me to venture into the woods of my adopted Rockbridge County home where I have found peace, comfort, solace and an unbelievable generosity of my neighbors; and, oh, yes, reading material.
