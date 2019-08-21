I take way too many photos.
But more than that, I save a lot of copies. Mostly due to the fear of losing photos, and in turn losing memories. Also the fear of losing the perfect photo.
My grandmother recently lamented that she had a box full of photos. But I said I’d rather have something tangible.
A few weeks ago, we put our dog down and I went through my thousands of photos to find every photo possible of her. My sister said I had taken more photos of Docker than she had taken of her kids!
I take way too many photos. And yet, there are never enough.