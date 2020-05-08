A friend of ours recently woke up in the middle of the night. She nudged her sleeping husband and said she was hearing a noise. The husband must not have heard it, because he rolled over and went back to sleep.

She got up, crept outside the bedroom, and, yes, there really was a noise somewhere in the home. Bravely, she clicked on the light and yelled at whomever it was.

No answer, and the noise continued. So she plunged into the room from which the noise was coming, ready to face whomever it was.

And there was the family Roomba, busily bouncing off walls and furniture while cleaning the floor.

