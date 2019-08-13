I just visited the Grandin Theatre, as I have done many times. However, this time, I was overwhelmed with the beauty and history of this magical place.
I now truly realize how important this part of history is to Roanoke. As much as the history is important, it is the community, too!
Upstairs is the wonderful art of Kenneth Stockton, who is helping to raise money to make the Grandin grander! Many movies are shown there that do not make the bigger venues. This makes it even more important and special. I encourage you to support our history and culture.