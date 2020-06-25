Judge Clifford Weckstein was always “Cliff” to me, thanks to my friendship with his brother-in-law, Rob Eure. I was lucky to have known both extraordinary late Roanokers, Rob as a Patrick Henry High School classmate and fellow newspaperman, and Cliff, before he donned the circuit court judicial robe that he wore so capably.

Back in the 1990s, summoned for Roanoke jury duty, I hadn’t seen Cliff in a while. From the lofty bench, Judge Weckstein delivered introductory remarks to us, assembled in an austere courtroom, about our responsibility to be available if called upon. He was articulate and gracious.

At the end of his remarks, we were thanked and dismissed. Then Cliff’s warm voice abruptly changed. “All but you, Mr. Freis. See me in my chambers immediately,” he commanded.

I got a roomful of alarmed side-eyes. “What did you DO?” a fellow juror gasped.

Of course, it was a perfect ruse — Cliff greeted me inside his chamber as engagingly as ever. That’s a memory I’ll cherish, along with missing my chum, Rob, and now Cliff, who died June 20. Still yet, it’s good to have friends in high places.

