He was a businessman who fancied himself successful at making deals — even though he often refused to play by the rules. Once, while negotiating with representatives of another culture, he disregarded advice about the procedures he was supposed to follow and nearly started a war. It was only averted when one of his allies intervened. On top of that, there were rumors that he was paying too much attention to a woman who was not his wife.
Although this may sound like a story about a modern politician, the man in question was Edwin Patterson, who arrived in the Roanoke Valley sometime before 1756. Patterson operated a trading post near the present corner of Grandin Road and Memorial Avenue, where he dealt with the local settlers and with the native Cherokee.
According to Frederick Kegley’s “Virginia Frontier” — a history of this area from 1740 to 1783 — Patterson once made an important Cherokee leader so angry that the man began spouting blood from his mouth and nose. He may have had good reason to be mad — he was the husband of the woman to whom Patterson was making his advances.
Patterson also knew a good piece of real estate when he saw it — he snapped up a prime site along the Roanoke River for a grist mill, which would later supply cornmeal for a Virginia militia during the 1774 Battle of Point Pleasant. It would be a profitable business for 200 years — as well as the subject of a prolonged lawsuit against his heirs, due to debts he incurred before he died.
Patterson eventually became a constable and a justice, but despite holding these responsible positions, Kegley suggests that when he left the area in 1758, it may not have been entirely his idea. But that’s how things often go with people who manage to wear out their welcome.
