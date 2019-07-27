I resisted learning how to use a computer in 1992, just two years before my planned retirement after 40 years as a secretary. The computer continued to challenge me up until that eventful day arrived.
Shortly after retirement, my sister-in-law gave me her old computer. I needed the machine for typing my personal correspondence. Gradually, my knowledge increased, with the help of family.
At 89, I’m using my fourth computer daily. The ability to go online provides contact with the outside world and is a primary source of entertainment, since I have limited mobility. Each morning I read my email, look at the obituaries in my hometown newspaper, check the news, and see what’s happening on Facebook. I use the computer to listen to books on disc, watch movies and place orders for everything, including groceries, which my daughter easily picks up for me.
When I noticed my prescription for eye drops was getting low, I went to the drug company’s website, where I ordered a three-month supply and requested a refill. There, I learned they would need to contact the doctor for a refill, which would slow the process. The company usually notifies me via email about the progress of an order, but five days later, not having had any contact from them, I went to the website to investigate. On the website, I learned that the package was waiting in my mailbox!
If only I could walk down there and get it. I love my computer, but I can’t wait to get my drone.