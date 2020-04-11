This year is the 100th anniversary of the publication of Daniel Carter Beard’s “The Book of Camp-Lore and Woodcraft.” Beard was an illustrator and author who in 1905 founded the Sons of Daniel Boone, which later merged with the Boy Scouts of America.
I have a copy of the book that belonged to my uncle DeKern, an Eagle Scout, which influenced me to become one, too. The book is full of practical skills for surviving in the wild.
For example, it has chapters on various ways to start a fire (and how to send smoke signals), camp cooking (there is a recipe for beaver tail soup, advice on eating muskrat and instructions on how to barbecue large animals), how to pack a horse or a dog and choosing a campsite.
I wonder what Beard would make of today’s Scouting program, with merit badges in such subjects as nuclear science, programming, robotics, space exploration and golf.
Some of the book’s ideas are at odds with today’s Scouting philosophy of “leave no trace” when camping, but it still would be useful in a survival situation. Just in case, I think I’ll keep the book close at hand until the current pandemic is over...
— Bill Hackworth, a reader in Roanoke
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.