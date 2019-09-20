In the United States of America, “rich” often means how much money a person has, how many zeroes are in a person’s paycheck or how many people work for him/her. “Rich” could also be defined as how many cars, boats, guns, paintings and houses a person has. “Rich” could be whom the person is seen with, or if their picture is in a magazine advertising cosmetics, jewelry or diet programs.

I have none of the above criteria of being “rich.” However, I have not had to decide which bill to pay and which bill to put off. I have not had to choose between buying food and buying medicine. So I guess I am rich.

Many of our neighbors have had to make these decisions.

We can help our neighbors by attending the String Beans, Corn and Peas Concert on Sept. 28 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Halesford United Methodist Church, 1601 Lakewood Forest Road, in Moneta. Admission to the concert is free. Please donate canned string beans, corn or peas, which will go to area food banks.

If we pull together, we can all be rich.

— Betty Johnson, a reader in Moneta

Tags

Load comments