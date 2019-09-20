In the United States of America, “rich” often means how much money a person has, how many zeroes are in a person’s paycheck or how many people work for him/her. “Rich” could also be defined as how many cars, boats, guns, paintings and houses a person has. “Rich” could be whom the person is seen with, or if their picture is in a magazine advertising cosmetics, jewelry or diet programs.
I have none of the above criteria of being “rich.” However, I have not had to decide which bill to pay and which bill to put off. I have not had to choose between buying food and buying medicine. So I guess I am rich.
Many of our neighbors have had to make these decisions.
We can help our neighbors by attending the String Beans, Corn and Peas Concert on Sept. 28 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Halesford United Methodist Church, 1601 Lakewood Forest Road, in Moneta. Admission to the concert is free. Please donate canned string beans, corn or peas, which will go to area food banks.
If we pull together, we can all be rich.
— Betty Johnson, a reader in Moneta
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.