I love wearing white jeans in the spring and summer. Recently, I selected a pair from last year to wear to work. I noticed that the waistband felt a bit loose. All day long, I was tugging at the pants to keep them from slipping down. I decided it was time to get a new pair.
I went online to Macy’s and found some jeans that had received favorable reviews from other customers. I ordered them in a size smaller than I normally wear. When they arrived, I was concerned that they might be a bit too snug. However, I tried them on, and, to my delight, they were a perfect fit. I assured myself that the time in the gym was paying off. I adored wearing these smaller jeans!
While shopping, I had noticed that the jeans came in several different colors so, of course, I went back to the same website to order another pair. It was then that I noticed a notation: “These pants run large. Be sure to order a size smaller.”
Well, darn!
— Susan Boyes, a reader in Cave Spring