Earlier this month, I went to my dentist, and as I was checking out, I watched as the staff counted several boxes of face masks that had just come in. I asked if they were having trouble getting them, and they told me they were. The receptionist suggested that no one should be able to get them without a prescription, because there aren’t enough to go around for medical professionals and for those who are actually ill.
So here’s the scoop from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: If you’re well, a surgical mask won’t keep you from getting sick. First of all, after you wear one for about a half-hour, it gets wet and becomes ineffective. And while they might help prevent hand-to-mouth transmission by reminding you to keep your hands away from your face, a scarf or a bandanna will do the same. But they can’t stop airborne viruses, because the particles are small enough to pass through them. On the other hand, if you’re sick, they will prevent your germs from traveling too far from your body, so you don’t infect everyone around you.
And if that’s not enough, ask yourself this: Do you really want your hygienist or dentist — even if they’re perfectly healthy — THAT close to your face with nothing between the two of you to catch the usual run-of-the mill germs? Didn’t think so. So save the masks for those who need them more than you.
