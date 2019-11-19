In 1939, movie blockbusters “Gone with the Wind” and “The Wizard of Oz” premiered. Musical hits such as Glenn Miller’s “Moonlight Serenade,” Chick Henderson’s “Begin the Beguine” and Tommy Dorsey’s “Indian Summer” kicked off the big band era.
Fittingly, the Roanoke Valley Cotillion Club was founded that year. Originally known as the Roanoke Cotillion Club, it was organized as a social club for folks who enjoy ballroom dancing to the music of a live band. As one early member put it, it was “the poor man’s substitute for something to do at Christmas and on other holidays.” The founders were members of three social fraternities at the old Jefferson High School: Beta Tau, Phi Gamma Nu and Sigma Tau.
The club holds three dinner dances each year at the Hotel Roanoke. The spring and fall dances are formal; the summer dance is coat-and-tie.
The club’s 80th Anniversary Gala dinner and dance will be held Saturday evening at the Hotel Roanoke in the Crystal Ballroom. The Sway Katz, an 18-member big band, will play popular music of all decades. Former members are encouraged to attend.
Those who are not currently members and who are interested in attending this month’s event may contact Gregg Diethorn, vice president of the club, at 763-2069, or Sally Adams, president of the club, at roanokevalleycotillionclub@gmail.com. The cost for the gala is $135 per couple.
