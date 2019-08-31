A Roanoke Catholic School student’s painting will be part of a touring art exhibition organized by Sister Cities International.
Chisom Ezigbo, a junior at the school, responded to the 2019 contest theme “Global Citizens: Resilient Communities” with an image that depicts, in her words, “the countries of the world working together to heal the world.” Her painting, called “Heal the World,” won the $200 first place prize in an art contest for high school students held in the spring by Roanoke Valley Sister Cities.
“Heal the World” went on to be one of six finalists in the national contest held by Sister Cities International, of which Roanoke Valley Sister Cities is a member.
The painting will be included in the organization’s International Young Artists Showcase. It can also be viewed online at sistercitiesyaas2019.tumblr.com/AllArtEntries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.