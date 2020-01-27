I was back in the church I grew up in for the first time in over 10 years.
Tabernacle Baptist Church — now CommUNITY Church — in east Salem on East Main Street. I grew up Baptist because my Methodist family moved across the street from the church when I was 3.
It was one of the best things that ever happened to me.
One of my mom’s friends, one of the last of the TBC old guard, had passed away. She was one of those women that watched over us as we grew up in the church, a devout but fun-loving spirit to which we all gravitated — June Whitlow. We had a lot of those folks, who then seemed so much older, but now, well, they were probably about my age or younger.
As I sat in the pew, the memories flooded back. The gulp of grape juice after the tiny cracker at Communion. Drawing King Kong on the church steeple pictured on the bulletin/program. Every. Sunday.
I can remember where most everyone sat Sunday mornings. Mrs. Whitlow was in the choir loft where my mother longed to be but never had the voice.
Growing up in that building, my gang — the “Sweathogs” as dubbed by a choir director (I wanted to be Barbarino, I had Epstein’s hair, but I probably came across more like Horshack) — were surrounded by positive, protective influences, warmth and love.
One morning in 1977, I gave the sermon for “Youth Week.” As I waited outside the door to the pulpit and choir loft, one of those “older” folks in the choir — Ray Wilbourne — saw how nervous I was. He touched my arm and whispered that everyone knew I could do this. Everyone in the congregation was there for me.
That moment meant the world to me.
Still does.
Mr. Wilbourne was right, and with my nine-minute sermon, we beat all the Methodists to lunch that day.
