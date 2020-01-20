In 2008, my wife and I were on a tour of the Benelux countries of Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.
On a beautiful May morning, we visited the American National Cemetery at Luxembourg. Our tour guide, Monsieur Rene Loschetter, was a Luxembourg native who had lived there all his life. He was 15 when World War II ended. Had he been 16, he would have been conscripted into the German army to fight on the Russian front, as his brother and cousins had been.
As Rene described the battle and its significance, we looked out over the 5,000-plus graves of American soldiers buried there, a small portion of those killed in the Battle of the Bulge.
When Rene concluded his story, all eyes of our tour members were fixed on him. He paused, bowed respectfully and looked back up. Regaining eye contact with us all, he said in a voice filled with emotion, “Thank you, America, for returning our freedom to us.” There was not a sound or a dry eye in his audience.
We looked back at the rows of grave markers in perfect alignment as troops in ranks, and then walked out reverently, thanked our guide and retired from an emotional and pride-filled experience.
