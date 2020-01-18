The small rural town of Buchanan has not always been known for the arts — but one man is helping to change that.
When Matthew Ramsey was a teen, you could frequently find him in the basement playing an instrument or creating art. In the years to follow, Ramsey would venture to Nashville to become a songwriter. He met some other guys who were there for the same reason. Together, they started the band Old Dominion. The rest is history.
Southwest Virginians are extremely proud of this band — and not only for their music and success. We’re proud of their good hearts, for helping their community and for remembering where they came from.
On Sept. 28, for the ninth year, Ramsey, along with his songwriting friends and some fellow Old Dominion band members, performed in Buchanan at the Nashville Night fundraiser.
The tradition sprang from a conversation between Ramsey and his father, Tom, about how difficult it was to keep the BAMA (Buchanan Area Ministerial Association) food pantry stocked. Ramsey decided that surely he could do something to help — and help he did. The first year, their performance raised approximately $1,000. Since then, approximately $175,000 has been raised.
The event grew so much that the pantry is now fully stocked and overflowing. So Ramsey and his wife, Sara (also a Botetourt County native), started the Ramsey Foundation, which provides resources to rural organizations for daily needs and cultural arts enrichment.
This event has been a huge blessing to our little rural community. Its success says a lot about Matthew Ramsey and his friends, Tom and Peggy Ramsey (Matthew’s parents), his wife, Sara, but also the many volunteers involved in pulling off the Nashville Night events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.