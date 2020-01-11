We can’t remember when it first happened, but somewhere in our earlier lives, we made a naive mistake that seemed harmless. We brought two writing pens into our home. They must have been bred for math because they have multiplied until we are overcome. Our efforts to keep them apart now are futile, and our pacific nature prevents their destruction.
If we put pens in a cup, others are drawn to it like bees to a honey-soaked hive until they crawl over each other in an attempt to enter. No container provides a limit to their numbers. Every spring we deport hundreds to thrift shops where they are still admitted as refugees and then shipped out in mating pairs to other unsuspecting homeowners with tender hearts.
Although we are not knowledgeable about gene transmission, we believe pens are heavily dependent on inbreeding. We have learned to our distress that by the second generation only 1 in 28 will write.
At the height of the season, we gather them by the dozens and impound them in a large secure box to await their deportation. We believe we know what is happening inside but are afraid to look.
— Joseph Maxwell, a reader in Roanoke
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.