“OK, Boomer” is a catchphrase currently being used as a verbal eye roll from Generation Z to their elders when they want them to shut up about what’s wrong with young people these days. Apparently, a lot of baby boomers are offended by it. It’s as though they’ve completely forgotten the mantra of their youth: “Never trust anyone over 30,” and that oldsters have probably been complaining about youngsters ever since one of those self-absorbed kids first decided to walk upright, rather than on her knuckles. And also, payback is hell.

I’m on the tail end of the baby boom generation, so while I reaped many of the benefits of the sex, drugs and rock ’n’ roll culture, I was never old enough to be personally involved in most of it. But after being subjected to ridicule from my peers when I was young for something as silly as preferring longer hemlines over miniskirts, I always found it ironic that the very people who talked so much about peace, love and acceptance could be awfully judgy sometimes.

I like today’s young people. They are in many ways different than us, having been immersed in technology all their lives, but that’s not a bad thing. They seem to be full of energy and ideas and are truly concerned about the future. Sure, they have cyberbullying — show me a generation that hasn’t done something similar when they were young — but otherwise, they seem to be practicing what we preached about acceptance of other people — so much so, in fact, that it gives me a headache sometimes.

So suck it up, Boomer. It’s another generation’s turn to see if they can do a better job of making the world a better place than we did.

