I’ve learned of late that heroes come in every size and age and are not, as I previously believed, defined by either a uniform or a degree. For six years while I worked at the American Cancer Society, I had the privilege of assisting patients who were in need of a wig due to chemotherapy. These quiet warriors were in the fight of their lives, and I felt blessed to help them over this speed bump. But it was the caregivers I maintain who were the unsung heroes in this battle. Their love, support and compassion was close to palpable at times.
Recently, I learned of the sudden death of a young surgeon’s oldest son. He died from the disease of depression. The pain of this mother of four is clearly unbearable and seems to never cease. And yet she continues her work to save lives. She has also resumed her work of acclimating a Nigerian family of 11 refugees to the United States. Someone remarked that they felt she was an angel — I told them I believed she was a hero, as well. This amazing young woman confided to me that there are days she can barely breathe but that helping others helps her get through the days. If this isn’t the definition of a hero, I don’t know what is.
Of late, I seem to find heroes everywhere. From the group of women making thousands of pillowcases for the children at Carilion Hospital to the neighbor who continues to check on those who are going through a bad spell in their life. So don’t look for a cape, look in your own backyard, in your church, at your gym. Thankfully, they surround us while inspiring us, as well.