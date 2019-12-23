Everyone has a favorite day of the year, and for me it’s Christmas Eve.
I love the hustle and bustle and the chaos of last-minute wrapping and cooking. Five years ago, while serving as a pastoral care minister for my church (visiting the sick in hospitals and nursing homes), I noticed I was scheduled to work Christmas Eve. I attempted to call in all my payback favors. No such luck. So off to 7:30 a.m. service I went, where Father Joe Lehmann gave me his blessing and sent me off with these beautiful words: “Tell them we love them and we are praying for them.”
As I entered the room of my last patient, I explained the nature of my visit. He responded that he hadn’t been in a church since he was a child. I assured him it mattered not. While he didn’t appear sick, he did appear terribly sad. He told me he was being sent to drug rehab and wanted no part of it. The mother in me asked if he had a better plan. We talked for awhile about his life, his decisions and all the repercussions that had followed. It was time to leave, but before doing so, I offered him Father Joe’s words. He replied through tears, “I don’t believe anyone has ever said a prayer for me.” Choking back my own tears, I wished him Merry Christmas and hugged him goodbye. He agreed to go to rehab, and I promised to always pray for him. Rarely a day goes by that I don’t think of that young man and where he is today.
That day, which began with dread, is a day that I shall never forget. Christmas Eve remains my favorite day of the year, but now because of a promise, a blessing and a prayer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.