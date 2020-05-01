As a basketball scout, my partner in life, Thom, typically spends many spring and summer days on the road traveling across the country and Canada watching high school level players. Often in a gym from morning till night, he is assessing skills and abilities that are then sought after by college coaches looking for that next big talent.
It was 2010 in Little Rock, Arkansas, that he first met Jackie Cruz-Towns, mother of NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns, at a national AAU event. Jackie sauntered up and said, “You must be somebody important, you’re taking notes.” A smile the size of her son’s talent was on her face. Karl was a rising sophomore that year.
As the weekend proceeded, Thom noticed something special about Jackie that stuck with him to this day. She was not the typical parent who praised only her son and team. No, Jackie cheered on encouragement to players on both teams. You don’t see that very often from a parent.
Thom called her a massive brilliant spirit, one of those rare sports moms who looks beyond her own loyalties and recognizes that we all need that cheerleader in the stands. It was said of Jackie that everyone who crossed paths with her felt her energy and aura. Thom certainly did. RIP Jackie. Another tragic loss from COVID-19.
Editor’s note: Cruz-Towns died April 13 due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.