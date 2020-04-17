Sitting alone on my back porch during a lovely spring day when I would have preferred to be doing anything that involved contact with other human beings, I watched the robins and sparrows flit from tree to fence post and back again.
“What are you guys doing?” I almost said aloud. “You’re supposed to keep your distance! Hunker down in your nest or wherever birds hunker. Don’t you read the news?”
Of course birds don’t give a tweetly-deet about the news or social distancing. Neither do the flowers or the shrubs or the apple trees, which were approaching full bloom on my family’s farm in Carroll County last week.
This spring has been spectacularly beautiful — communicative viruses aside — as the tulips showed off, and the redbuds and forsythias glowed like neon signs along roadsides. The bees have busily buzzed around apple blossoms, pollinating the flowers to create fruit that will be picked, eaten and baked in pies months from now.
So, when this dreadful isolation is over, and when you take your children blueberry picking this summer or apple picking in the fall, remember that the reason you’re able to do that is because nature never took a break this spring. The flowers sprouted, the bees worked, the fruit grew, the baby birds hatched and the earth kept turning, giving hope for better days ahead. The fruits of nature’s labors will taste that much sweeter when we all gather in a field or around a table sometime soon.
