The Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day program, which takes place Sept. 21, lets one acquire a free ticket for two people to one participating museum.

The event is carried out in the spirit of Smithsonian Museums, which offer free admission daily. To obtain a ticket, visit smithsonianmag.com/museumday and fill out the online registration form.

Participants in our region include:

n the combined History Museum of Western Virginia and O. Winston Link Museum in Roanoke;

n George C. Marshall Museum and Stonewall Jackson House in Lexington;

n Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum in Wytheville;

n Historic Sandusky in Lynchburg;

n Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History.

– Mike Allen

Mike Allen writes the Arts & Extras column for The Roanoke Times. The beat he covers includes visual art, classical music, opera, theater, dance, literature, museums and other arts and cultural nonprofits, and things even more eclectic.

