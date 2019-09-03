The Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day program, which takes place Sept. 21, lets one acquire a free ticket for two people to one participating museum.
The event is carried out in the spirit of Smithsonian Museums, which offer free admission daily. To obtain a ticket, visit smithsonianmag.com/museumday and fill out the online registration form.
Participants in our region include:
n the combined History Museum of Western Virginia and O. Winston Link Museum in Roanoke;
n George C. Marshall Museum and Stonewall Jackson House in Lexington;
n Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum in Wytheville;
n Historic Sandusky in Lynchburg;
n Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History.
– Mike Allen
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.