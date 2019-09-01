The Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker tour returns to the Jefferson Center in Roanoke on Nov. 27.

In advance of the arrival of this particular variation on the Land of Sweets, the Moscow Ballet has put out a regional call for auditions for “The Nutcracker” as a part of its 20-year-old “Dance With Us” program. Dancers ages 6 to 18 can audition to be mice, party children, Russian snow maidens, snowflakes and more.

Auditions, led by company soloist Olga Pasternak, take place Sept. 14, 10 a.m., at Valley Dance Productions, 17 Elm Avenue S.W. in Roanoke. To sign up for an audition, visit https://www.nutcracker.com/youth-auditions/signup-form.

