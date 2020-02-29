I attended college with none other than the incredibly handsome Christopher Reeve.

Every Saturday, I ventured to the student union desk where Chris worked, and he would politely ask, “May I help you?” I would stammer my painfully desperate question, “What movie is playing tonight?” in the hopes of a date. Never happened!

Then, on Christmas Eve in 1976, eager to catch a train home from my job in Manhattan, I hopped on the subway. I looked up to see my student-union crush sitting across from me.

I quickly assumed my most professional pose, all the while realizing that my heart was racing faster than the subway itself. As we reached Penn Station, I felt a tap on my shoulder. It was now my turn to say, “May I help you?”

Reeve introduced himself (oh, please!) and asked me if I was the girl who used to come to the student union every Saturday. Guilty as charged! He told me that he was starring in a production with Katharine Hepburn and would I care to be his guest that night? Tonight wouldn’t work, so he generously offered to leave tickets for me at the will-call window for the next week.

That very week was when I met my children’s father, who just happened to be a dead ringer for Superman. Many years later, a girlfriend remarked on the obvious resemblance.

“I guess you settled for second best because you couldn’t get the real thing,” she said.

I just smiled and thought, “If you only knew!”

I never settle. But, oh, how I wish I had met Katharine Hepburn!

