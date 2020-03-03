If you’ll pardon the mixed metaphor, writers are constantly having to leave words on the cutting-room floor, whether to maintain focus, control length or meet a deadline. But that doesn’t mean we have no misgivings about what we leave out. So here’s a welcome opportunity to write a little bit more.
I received an email from a reader who wished I had acknowledged in my Feb. 28 review of “The Fakes” the outstanding work of Taylor Cobb, who was not only stage manager, but also designer and editor of both the sound and the extensive multimedia elements that were practically a character unto themselves. So Taylor, props to you for some great work! While we’re at it, a nod to lighting designer Barry Gawinski, assistant stage manager David Ratliff (yep, the actor), technical direction by Star City Sets and producing artistic director Brett J. Roden. No play can be a success without the creative team behind the scenes.
And good news for those who missed last week’s performances: Roanoke Children’s Theatre has scheduled another public staging of “The Fakes” on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Roanoke at the corner of Grandin Road and Brandon Avenue. (Tickets available at the door; pay by donation.) It’s an encore chance to see what this talented cast and crew have accomplished.
