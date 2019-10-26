The constant challenge to keep deer, raccoons and various other wildlife out of my husband’s garden forced a change in plans last year.
He researched and measured, hauled in lumber and topsoil and built a raised 10-by-10 garden bed close to the house. He laid a wide plank down in the middle of the bed to walk on and fenced it with chicken wire.
He filled his new garden with tomatoes and peppers, lettuce and zucchini and even several stalks of corn. Every time he picked the ripened vegetables he beamed with pride for his mighty little fortress!
The end of summer arrived, along with the task of cleaning out the garden. He pulled out the dead plants, raked the soil and proceeded to take out the plank.
Much to his surprise, under that plank, was a perfect little rabbit hole, filled with feathery down and soft leaves. All his efforts to keep the critters out had provided a safe haven all summer long for a family of rabbits, complete with all the fresh veggies they could desire.
The challenge for next year is already in the planning stage! It may take a while to outwit the wildlife.
— Linda Murray Atkinson, a reader in Vinton
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.