Today, especially if we live alone, we find ourselves living in a world without human touch: no holding hands, no hugging, no kissing. “Social distancing” keeps us 6 feet apart and afraid to even breathe in each other’s direction. We are even afraid to talk to people we know when we meet them walking on a trail. We are almost to the point of wiping down our phones with gallons of Purell after each call for fear that some unknown virus has been transmitted to us via cell tower or land line.
How long will this fear be with us and our lives and loves be placed on lock-down? Someday, God only knows when, we will be told we can emerge from our caves. But how long will it take before we again feel comfortable touching one another, even with the once universally accepted handshake.
We already were living in a world seemingly split between those who are huggers and those who, often for very good reason, value their personal space. Will “elbow bumps” replace the warm grasp of a human hand? How will we greet old friends with whom we once shared warm and caring hugs? I’m just not sure that saying “I love you, but don’t touch me,” can ever convey the same depth of feeling as a good hug or even the delightful feel of sensitive fingertips coming together in a prelude to holding hands.
Yes, I know that in these times we need to show our love for each other by avoiding anything that might make others sick, but we seem to have gone to such great lengths in this go-around with a very real viral threat that it may take a long time to find a new normal.
I, for one, hope that we will eventually return to a life where sharing affection through hugging and holding hands is acceptable again, a time when life as a caring human being will once again be worth living.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.