My most recent book, “The Roanoke Valley in the 1940s,” came out a few weeks ago having been underwritten by the Roanoke Public Library Foundation. The foundation held a book launch party at the Taubman Museum on March 8 that was to be followed by a slew of book signings, presentations and the sale of the book at the city’s branch libraries. A week later, the libraries closed and all events were canceled due to the coronavirus.
After the virus restrictions and distancing protocols are lifted, those events will be rescheduled. However, for those wanting to obtain the book, the library foundation recently established an online store where the book can be ordered. Simply go to rplfstore.org. Given that we may be in social isolation for several weeks, one might enjoy having the 650-page book with its 300 archival photographs. This was the culmination of six years of research mostly by my reading every edition of The Roanoke Times from 1940 through 1949. More importantly, all proceeds from the sale of the book benefit the Roanoke Public Library Foundation and its mission of advancing lifelong learning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.