Because I’ve mostly worked at home anyway for the past three and a half decades, switching to working here full time has probably been a little easier for me than for others. It just means that the little time I spent with people has been reduced to practically none.
The biggest adjustment I’ve had to make is getting used to the sound of children playing outside in the middle of the day. We have young families on either side of us, and as the kids have grown older and have gotten involved in school activities, sports and spending time with friends, they’ve been outside less and less. But now they — like children everywhere who have no place else to go — are playing in their yards for several hours a day.
The other week, I actually saw two very small boys riding their bikes alone on a fairly busy street. I was shocked by the unfamiliar sight, until I realized that there are adults at home all around them, and likely their poor beleaguered parents are shoving them out the door when they’ve had enough — just as my mother did with me when I was growing up.
My biggest regret in raising my own child was that I kept him on too short a leash. But in my defense, I’d heard too many stories about child abductions to leave him to his own devices, and due to the prevalence of two-earner families, our neighborhood was basically abandoned for eight hours a day.
When I look back, I believe he missed out on a chance to explore the world, observe nature, create his own toys and play cooperatively with other kids in an unstructured setting. He never really experienced the boredom I often felt, nor did he benefit from the room that time left for thinking and dreaming and lots of reading. I hope my little neighbors remember this not as a time of fear, but as a time in which they were given the gift of being allowed to just be kids for a while.
