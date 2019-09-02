Hollins University and Roanoke College have announced the nominees for the 2019 Perry F. Kendig Arts and Culture Awards. The winners will be revealed at an awards ceremony that happens Sept. 24, 5:30 p.m. in Roanoke College’s Olin Hall in Salem.
Named after the late Perry Kendig, a president of Roanoke College who was known for his arts patronage, the awards recognize excellence in Roanoke Valley arts. Categories include individual artist, arts organization and arts supporter (individual or business).
The nominees are Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount; recently retired Roanoke Arts and Culture Coordinator Susan Jennings; longtime Sidewalk Art Show and Taubman Museum of Art volunteer Yvonne Olson; RIDE Solutions, for programs such as Art by Bus, that utilize the arts in promoting alternative transportation methods; The Studio School, a 28-year-old art education center in Roanoke; Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, for its arts and culture programming; and Radford theater professor Jimmy Ray Ward, who designs sets for many regional productions.
For more information, visit https://kendig.press.hollins.edu/.
