Recently, I watched “The Windermere Children,” a new film about Polish Jewish children who had been in German camps. It should be required viewing lest we forget. They knew hunger.
“60 Minutes” had a segment with Holocaust survivors reminding us of horror and hunger. Soon most of them will be gone but let’s pray not forgotten. The only person I’ve known to have been truly hungry was a World War II veteran who was a POW in Germany.
We tend to stay in our own little bubble, not being concerned about what was in the past and not preparing for what will be in the future.
So, we are confined to our homes. Those of us who have food can share. Computers keep us in touch. We can walk outside. Nature is blooming. It’s spring.
Yes, there is sadness and mourning, but we will have joy again. The world turns. The sun comes up. The moon graces the sky. Hold on. Press forward. Better days are coming. Say thank you often, and smile.
