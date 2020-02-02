Folks who’ve stayed at the Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs and enjoyed the pastry desserts there might want to root for the person who made them Monday night when she appears on the Food Network.
Leen Kim, the resort’s executive pastry chef, will be a competitor on the premiere episode of “Chopped Sweets,” in which four chefs will be given surprise ingredients and be required to make a tasty confection while the clock counts down. Celebrity chef and restaurateur Scott Conant, a regular on the network, will host the show. According to the network’s website, the first episode’s contestants have to come up with ways to incorporate adult beverages like beer into their desserts.
The final prize is $10,000. Though the episode has been taped already, hotel staff are just as in the dark as the rest of us as to how Kim did, wrote Homestead marketing and communications director Lynn Swann.
In a video created by Homestead, Kim says she likes to visit the resort’s shooting club when she’s not in the kitchen. “I really like to blow things up. It gets your stress out.”
The premiere airs at 10 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.