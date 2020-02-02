Leen Kim

Leen Kim

 Omni Homestead Resort

Folks who’ve stayed at the Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs and enjoyed the pastry desserts there might want to root for the person who made them Monday night when she appears on the Food Network.

Leen Kim, the resort’s executive pastry chef, will be a competitor on the premiere episode of “Chopped Sweets,” in which four chefs will be given surprise ingredients and be required to make a tasty confection while the clock counts down. Celebrity chef and restaurateur Scott Conant, a regular on the network, will host the show. According to the network’s website, the first episode’s contestants have to come up with ways to incorporate adult beverages like beer into their desserts.

The final prize is $10,000. Though the episode has been taped already, hotel staff are just as in the dark as the rest of us as to how Kim did, wrote Homestead marketing and communications director Lynn Swann.

In a video created by Homestead, Kim says she likes to visit the resort’s shooting club when she’s not in the kitchen. “I really like to blow things up. It gets your stress out.”

The premiere airs at 10 p.m.

Mike Allen covers government happenings in Franklin County and Botetourt County for The Roanoke Times and also writes the weekly Arts & Extras column.

Load comments