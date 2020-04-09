I’ve belonged to my church choir for the past 34 years. But we’re more than just a choir. We have such strong bonds of friendship and shared experience that whenever we’re together, we unconsciously drift into a pack, and it’s hard to pry us apart. It’s like having 19 brothers and sisters who never waved the last pair of Pop-Tarts in the house in your face and then ate them in front of you just to be mean.
The closing of our church due to the coronavirus has been hard on us. We tried recording a song for a livestreamed service. It required us to watch a video of our director and record ourselves singing along as she kept the beat. Several of us bowed out because being mostly over 60, we didn’t have the technological savvy or the equipment to participate. I didn’t do it because after nearly three and a half decades, I’m still pretty fuzzy about what all that arm-waving means. If you want to make me do something, I only respond to nasty looks, finger-pointing and a shhhhh-ing gesture, unless our director is also accompanying us on the piano — then we just have to look for a decisive switch of her ponytail. And as one of the more retiring altos put it: “I don’t like to sing alone. That’s why I joined a choir.”
Before this is over, I think most of us are going to feel that way, too. Here’s to all of us rejoining the choir of humanity sooner, rather than later.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.