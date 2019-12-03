When I was a young man — before I got married or even remotely thought about raising a family — I sometimes dreamed about what kind of house I wanted, what I wanted my neighborhood to look like and where I wanted my kids to live.
Growing up in a somewhat rural environment, I knew, even then, that I wanted tree-lined streets, a large, brick house with a porch — in other words, a real “neighborhood.”
In my late twenties, my wife and I purchased a 1920s-era home in Raleigh Court. Looking back at over 30 years in the same house, I never could have predicted what a wonderful, fulfilling decision that turned out to be.
On this beautiful, tree-lined street, I have raised three fantastic boys who are now young men, finishing college, getting their first real jobs and making their own life-changing decisions.
When we moved here, the street had a nice mix of older, retired couples and six or seven young marrieds, like us. Over the years, our kids all played together, went to the same schools, sold the same fundraisers and played sandlot sports coached by all us neighborhood dads. There have been a few divorces and some of us have had health issues but, by and large, that same group of six or seven have stayed in these old houses, raised our children without major incidents and are looking forward to grandchildren.
I often think about George Bailey in “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Who could have guessed that my life would have been full of such pleasant memories and such dedicated friends. Now, I get to enjoy the time I have left in the best house I could have ever imagined.
