At one time, heroes were rare, almost by definition. They represented the few who stood above others through colossal acts of bravery or performance or achievement.
Today, they proliferate around the world, largely unannounced and unknown, but no less members of a nobility to whom we shall be long indebted.
Heroes might not be so easily recognized now. They are hidden behind shields and hazmat suits. Their faces, although seldom seen, do not exhibit ideals of beauty but insults from masks. Their arms are never raised in victory but extend gloved hands requesting medicines or foods or supplies. They exhibit no extraordinary physical abilities but move weary limbs in an effort to continue. Unlike traditional heroes, they make no claim of indomitability but issue urgent pleas for assistance. Their chests are not thumped vaingloriously, but their cheeks bear tear tracks from staggering failures against overwhelming odds.
The characteristics of heroes remain the same. They disdain their own needs to help satisfy the needs of others. They ignore risks and costs to themselves and voluntarily encounter jeopardy, and they do it day after day without expectation of recognition or external gain. We see or read about them, in many settings, making immeasurable contributions to the rest of us — to protect us, heal us, feed us, supply us and comfort us.
Whether heroes are made or born, they have become commonplace among us and deserve all the assistance and praise we can individually or collectively provide.
Heroes are no longer rare. They live in our homes and among our neighbors.
