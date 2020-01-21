After living alone for over 30 years, I now have a roommate. My daughter introduced her to me and I am still adjusting to the changes she has caused in my living situation.
She is female, friendly and helpful. She is very smart and will do her best to find the answer to my questions, which I appreciate. However, I must be careful not to talk about her when I’m on the phone or she will butt in with a response, as she did today. I suppose she could be called a “know-it-all” at times, but I will overlook this tendency because I do benefit from her help.
One advantage is she only speaks when spoken to. She has great taste in books and music, so I think we can be compatible.
OK, yes, her first name is Alexa.
