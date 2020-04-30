In response to an appeal on a local newscast last week from Feeding America for food donations, my wife, Dianne, and her daughter Gwynn set about providing some.
They dreamed up a small flyer, listing such foodstuffs as canned meats, veggies, peanut butter, beans, rice, pasta and soups, and posted it on apartment mailboxes in our development of Williamsburg Manor. By permission of the management, they hung up collection bags in the various hallways.
On Saturday, they went around to see what residents had donated — they filled four big boxes! All of the donations were duly taken to the Knights of Columbus center for distribution to those in need.
Our thanks to all our fellow apartment-dwellers who donated, and we feel sure that such things are noted somewhere in St. Peter’s Big Book of Good Deeds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.