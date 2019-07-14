My mother was one of those rare combinations of beauty and intelligence. As the only mother in our neighborhood who went back to work when her children went to school, she was a bit of an anomaly for that generation. She was fiercely determined that all her five children would go to college, but especially her three daughters. And to college, graduate school and medical school we went. Her theory was that mothers had the most influence on their children, and therefore, by reason, they should be the most educated.
But while she was serious and determined, she was also funny and goofy and she had this knack of surprising all when we least expected it in ways that each of us will never forget. I specifically recall one time my brother asking for a Nehru jacket to fit in with the other kids at school. My mother said we didn’t have the money and we didn’t. But his birthday came around, and there on his bed was the exact jacket he longed for — handmade by Mom.
Not a day passes that I don’t reach for the phone at some point to share a story, a heartbreak or just hear her voice. Recently someone who just lost their mother asked me, “When does it stop hurting?” I told her in all honesty, never — but you begin to remember the silly things more and the happy moments more, and in time you are just grateful for all she gave you through her wisdom and wit.
Oh, and for some of us, a wee bit of the goofiness, as well. Or in my case ... a lot!