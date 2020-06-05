By Submitted By Rubye Hines, A Reader In Roanoke County

I am an old lady — the kind who lives alone and needs all the help she can get. I have a favorite online site I visit for purchases to assist with my day-to-day activities. Several items from this site have proven helpful as I age in place.

In need of a bedside lamp, I checked their catalog and was pleased to find a motion-sensor lamp. This seemed to be the perfect solution for those trips I make to the bathroom during the night.

I purchased one and was so happy with its performance that I started calling it “Sweetie.” I anticipated living happily ever after. It was wonderful having Sweetie light my path several times a night as I approached the bed behind my walker.

Recently, Sweetie seemed a bit out of sorts. She stayed lit for longer than needed. Often during the night, my dear lamp would unexpectedly brighten as I lay motionless in bed.

The other night, I was bothered by Sweetie’s unnecessary glow. Even with my eyes closed, it was more than I could bear. I got out of bed and turned on the overhead light, thinking that would trigger the lamp to snap off.

When that didn’t work, I picked up the lamp and checked the bottom for a switch. Finding nothing, I slightly turned the plate that covers the batteries, and the lamp went dark.

Still not satisfied, I turned the plate even more. Batteries scattered over the floor, and the lamp collapsed. I killed Sweetie!

