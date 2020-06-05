By Submitted By Rubye Hines, A Reader In Roanoke County
I am an old lady — the kind who lives alone and needs all the help she can get. I have a favorite online site I visit for purchases to assist with my day-to-day activities. Several items from this site have proven helpful as I age in place.
In need of a bedside lamp, I checked their catalog and was pleased to find a motion-sensor lamp. This seemed to be the perfect solution for those trips I make to the bathroom during the night.
I purchased one and was so happy with its performance that I started calling it “Sweetie.” I anticipated living happily ever after. It was wonderful having Sweetie light my path several times a night as I approached the bed behind my walker.
Recently, Sweetie seemed a bit out of sorts. She stayed lit for longer than needed. Often during the night, my dear lamp would unexpectedly brighten as I lay motionless in bed.
The other night, I was bothered by Sweetie’s unnecessary glow. Even with my eyes closed, it was more than I could bear. I got out of bed and turned on the overhead light, thinking that would trigger the lamp to snap off.
When that didn’t work, I picked up the lamp and checked the bottom for a switch. Finding nothing, I slightly turned the plate that covers the batteries, and the lamp went dark.
Still not satisfied, I turned the plate even more. Batteries scattered over the floor, and the lamp collapsed. I killed Sweetie!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.