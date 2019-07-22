The Roanoke Times’ excellent July 17 editorial about “the major of Saint-Lô” (Maj. Thomas Howie of Staunton) brought back a poignant memory. Some years ago, my wife and I, along with a couple from North Carolina, made a visit to the Normandy beaches and Saint-Lô.
Not a crossroads village but a major town, Saint-Lô was a rail center used by the German army during the war.
One of my North Carolina companions was a WWII veteran, commander of a mobile anti-aircraft battery who fought his way from Normandy to Saint-Lô. On our visit, we retraced his route to the town.
We arrived on a Sunday, and the town seemed deserted. Our first stop was at the monument to Major Howie, and then we visited a small museum. There, we saw photos showing a completely destroyed town and a few surviving artifacts. The museum guide was a local woman who was a child there during the war. She pointed out an old photo of a little girl, herself during the war, with a bicycle, which she told us was the only personal belonging she had been able to save from destruction.
According to our guide, the Americans dropped leaflets over the town to warn civilians to leave because American bombers would soon arrive. Unfortunately, the wind carried most of the leaflets beyond the town, so many people did not know the bombers were coming. Hundreds died.
Those who survived outside the town returned, thinking the bombing was over, only to find that there was a second wave to complete the destruction. Hundreds more died.
Asked if she or her family blamed the Americans for the destruction and death of civilians, our guide emotionally replied that they did not because it was necessary to defeat the Germans and liberate France.
We were touched by how happy she was to have at least saved her new bicycle.