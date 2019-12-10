I’m a gig worker, and there’s a job I do at the courthouses every week that is so boring it’s like hitting myself on the head with a hammer — it feels so good when it stops. But it’s a regular source of income, so I keep doing it. The job takes about two hours and doesn’t involve much brainwork, since it’s just typing, so to make the time pass, I listen to NPR.
The other day, a friend walked by and took a hard look at the device I was using.
“That’s ... that’s not even an iPod!” he gasped. “That’s an MP3 player!”
“That’s right,” I said.
“Why don’t you just use your phone?” he asked, and I explained that my phone has a slide-out keyboard, and the most sophisticated thing it does is text more than one person at a time.
“I couldn’t live without my phone!” he said, gripping the device in his hand tightly.
A few years ago, my husband and I were vacationing in a place so remote that the built-in antenna in the MP3 player didn’t work. So he went out and bought me a radio — yep, that’s all it does — that looks just like the transistor models we both remember saving our allowances for when we were pre-teens.
Someday, I’m going to bring that radio to the courthouse, set it up on the table, fully extend the antenna, and see what kind of reactions I get. I know it’s mean, but it’s so much fun making the younger generation clutch its pearls.
