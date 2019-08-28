Sometimes it seems that the technological innovations supporting social media are ushering society’s members down pathways antithetical to their promise. Recently, I have been ensconced in various waiting rooms — a car dealership while awaiting service, a doctor’s office in anticipation of an appointment, and other similar settings where delays are often associated with receiving assistance. In all of these, I watched with fascination as three-fourths of my fellow patrons buried themselves in cellular phones, almost all exhibiting the same enigmatic behavior.
As one hand cradled a phone, either the thumb or index finger of their other hand touched the digital screen for a mere fraction of a second before flicking upward in an almost obsessive movement. As the scrolling continued across the display, the characteristic focus on the presentation showed great intensity. Over and over, with rarely a pause, they stroked the surface of the screen, apparently failing to bring a satisfying message or image. The unrelenting behavior continued for long periods without interruption. I secretly struggled with them, hoping that at least one would hit the jackpot and find something rewarding as they soldiered on.
After considering at length the robotic finger-flicking pursuit of so many around me, I have become aware of an obvious incongruity. The hypnotic engagement of individuals with electronic media purports to create social awareness, personal contact and interaction; the names given to the various apps or services suggest the implied purpose. However, it often appears that while one searches repeatedly and unsuccessfully for a wireless connection to other distant people and events, another tangible person with shareable ideas and interests and stories sitting only two feet away might as well be on Mars.
