A dental hygienist recently left the room where I reclined beneath a lead shield, pushed a button, and thereby made an X-ray of my teeth. That familiar act is emblematic of a modern push-button world. Simple electronic contact switches have simplified and enhanced our daily behavior.
As my first morning obligation, I push a button to deactivate a security system, then push another to make coffee. If I am curious about the day’s news, I push a button to turn on the television, another to control the volume, and four more to select the channel.
If I leave home, I push a button on the wall to raise the garage door, another to start the car engine, one to select my preferred mode of driving, one to turn on the radio, one inside the car to lower the garage door, and could press others if I had any idea what they might do.
When I return home the process is reversed. If I stop on the way to purchase fuel, I push a button to select a preferred grade.
If I go to another person’s home, I push a button to announce my presence by a doorbell or to activate a speaker and camera system. If I go to a multistory building, I push a button to request an elevator and then another one to choose my destination. If I stop by an ATM, I push buttons to request money and to establish my identification. To claim my special status with a grocery or hardware store or pharmacy, I push buttons to show my 10-digit telephone number.
When I wish to make a telephone call on my land line, I push a button to activate the phone, at least seven more to choose the number being called, and a total of 11 if the call is long distance. My computer control board has 78 push-buttons that are called keys. My electric razor and vacuum cleaner have only one push-button each, but the kitchen blender has eight. The washer and dryer boast extremely large push-buttons. On our ultramodern microwave, I push a button to enter my choice of operations and push buttons to set our digital clocks.
This phenomenon is fairly recent; my own parents probably never saw a push-button of any kind. Perhaps we should not be surprised if the day arrives when the Eastern tradition of turning prayer wheels manually is replaced by a faster and more convenient push-button. Or, in our own culture, if we attend a wedding and hear a modified refrain: “With this button push, I thee wed.”
