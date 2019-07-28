Amtrak users might be forgiven for pausing to study a no-trespassing sign hung a few months ago on the Roanoke platform.
The sign says that only ticketed passengers may use the platform. But there is more to the story.
Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said people without tickets can still escort ticketed Amtrak riders to and from the train using the platform. In addition, Amtrak still permits travelers to board and then buy a ticket, Woods said.
Amtrak put up the sign to declare its right to remove anyone “who should not be on the platform,” Woods said. It owns the platform, which was paid for with $10.9 million in public money.
Amtrak erected the sign in March.
Roanoke police data show no major issue with trespassing on the platform. Between March 1, 2018, and March 1, 2019, Roanoke police cited one person for trespassing on the platform, police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline said. Since March, city police have issued no trespassing citations at the platform, she said.
Rail ridership statistics through April show that the Roanoke platform experienced average monthly ridership of 4,700 inbound and outbound riders since the launch in late 2017, according to data from the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation.
And the train service is paying for itself. The Roanoke-Washington line brought in more money than it cost to operate during the initial 12 months, DRPT said. That’s the most recent information on that topic.