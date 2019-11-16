Having had the privilege of many European and North American vacation trips over the years, mobility issues now limit us to rail, river and coastline journeys in North America. Wanderlust does not end at 80.
We have ridden the Rocky Mountaineer train from Vancouver, British Columbia, across the Canadian Rockies and taken small river cruises along the Mississippi River, the Columbia River in the Pacific Northwest, the coast of Maine and southeastern Alaska.
These trips would not be possible for us but for the airline attendants who reliably maneuver our wheelchairs through lengthy and crowded terminals such as Atlanta, Charlotte and Seattle. We request wheelchair service and leave our worries behind.
This year in Atlanta, one attendant pushed our two wheelchairs through the terminal, including the train connecting distant gates. Same story coming back except we could not have made our connecting flight without the attendant.
One attendant teaches high-school English during the daytime and pushes wheelchair travelers later. Many are immigrants with foreign accents. All are caring people attentive to their patrons’ needs whether they be a restroom break or otherwise.
Our lesson learned is this: as you age, don’t give up on travel. Use wheelchair service. Tip generously. Enjoy your travels.
— Jim and Noel Cosby, readers in Roanoke County
