MG Glove Money 040120
MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times

Under normal circumstances, I would have thought it was some sort of an April Fool’s joke to receive change like this, wrapped in a plastic glove. I received the change on April 1 after purchasing a Bojangles breakfast biscuit combo on Peters Creek Road in Roanoke.

Unfortunately, this was no joke, just a reminder of the precautions people are taking during the ongoing COVID-19 health emergency.

