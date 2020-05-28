While reading the paper the other day, I came across a small article, buried deep in the Nation & World section, indicating that we were continuing to draw down our troop numbers in Iraq. After almost 20 years of war, it seems that our mission there is complete and our brave men and women are coming home soon.
Every time I read an article about the longest military engagement in our nation’s history, I think back to a friend of mine who was living in my house when the war broke out. John Cramer, who wrote for The Roanoke Times back in the early 2000s, was one of the first embedded journalists from this area to be stationed there.
He once told me about a young, petrified private who, every evening for weeks on end, was tasked with guarding the ever-increasing numbers of surrendering Iraqi troops. Each morning when the man came off duty, his sergeant asked to see his ammo so he could get an accurate count, down to the last bullet. The sergeant was obsessed with “counting.” In that time of extreme stress, “counting” the things they felt were vitally important was the order of the day.
Flash forward to today, and I feel a lot like that private. Every morning, my first thought is to count the things we deem important: rolls of toilet paper, cans of soup, gallons of milk. Do we have enough breakfast bars for our three sons who are stranded here by the virus?
I think back over the past 20 years, and I don’t ever remember being this obsessed with how many of certain items we have on hand. I never felt threatened in the past two decades like I do today. So I count what is important around me. Also, like that private, I got a few bullets.
— Lee Coleman, a reader in Roanoke
